Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released the Rajasthan Administrative Service and Rajasthan Taxation Service (RAS/RTS) 2018 preliminary exam marks for all the candidates today, March 19th. The exam which is being conducted under Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Exam 2018 was conducted in August 2018.

Approximately, 5 lakh candidates had applied to participate in the RAS/RTS 2018 examination, but only around 3.76 lakh candidates had appeared in 1454 centres. The result for the preliminary exam was declared on October 23rd, 2018 but a High Court order prompted the Commission to release a revised result on December 13th, 2018.

How to check RPSC RAS/RTS 2018 marks:

Visit the RPSC website. Under ‘News and Event’ section, click on the links for check marks for the exam. The RPSC result page will open which will have two links, one for TSP and one for non-TSP regions, to check the marks. Click on the relevant link. Alternatively, click on the direct link to access the marks for TSP region and non-TSP region. Enter the relevant details and click on ‘Submit’. The marks will be displayed which can be printed out for future reference.

RPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 980 positions under RAS and RTS. The Main exam for the recruitment was conducted in January 2019 and the result for the same is expected to be declared in the near future.;