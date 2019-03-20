Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the result of the Group 4 recruitment exam on March 19th, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the TSPSC Group 4 exam can check the result and the merit list from the official website, tspsc.gov.in.

The Commission had conducted the Group 4 examination on October 7th, 2018. The Commission has also released result and merit list for TS Road Transport Corporation, Bill Collector in Greater Hyderabad Municipality, and Telangana State Beverages Corporation.

These are direct links to access the the result PDF of TSPSC Group IV, Road Transport, Bill Collector, and TS Beverage Corporation.

How to check TSPSC result and merit list: