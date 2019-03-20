Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has started the online application process for the Sub-Inspector recruitment 2019 on its website - tnusrbonline.org. According our previous report, the notification for this recruitment was released on March 13th, 2019. The 2019 SI recruitment drive will be conducted for 969 positions for Tamil Nadu Police Subordinate Service and Tamil Nadu Special Police Subordinate Service.

While interested and eligible individuals can visit the TNUSRB website and start applying or alternatively click on this direct link here for the application page. Applicants will have to first create a new user account and generate unique log-in credentials in order to start applying. While the applications are available from today, the last date to submit the duly filled applications is April 19th, 2019.

Out of the total 969 vacancies, mentioned earlier, 688 positions are for male candidates and 281 for female and transgender candidates. The detailed break-down of vacancies is available in the table below. Applicants must also note that out of the total vacancies, 20 percent quota has been reserved for Departmental applicants and 10 percent for Sportspersons quota.

TNUSRB SI 2019 vacancy details Name of Post General/Men vacancies Women/Transgender vacancies Total SI of Police (TK) 462 198 660 SI of Police (AR) 193 83 276 SI of Police (TSP) 33 - 33 Total 688 281 969

Additionally, during the final provisional selection, 20 percent of vacancies shall be set apart on preferential basis for the open candidates who studied the Bachelor’s degree in Tamil Medium, the official notification states. The recruitment will be conducted in three stages - Written test, PMT/PET, viva-voce and special marks for NCC/Sports and any Medals in National Police Duty Meet. The date for written examination will be announced later.