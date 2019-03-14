Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the notification for the 2019 Sub-Inspector recruitment on March 13th, 2019. The 2019 SI recruitment drive will be conducted for 969 positions for Tamil Nadu Police Subordinate Service and Tamil Nadu Special Police Subordinate Service and the application process will begin on March 20th, 2019.

The breakdown of vacancies are as follows:

TNUSRB SI 2019 vacancy details Name of Post General/Men vacancies Women/Transgender vacancies Total SI of Police (TK) 462 198 660 SI of Police (AR) 193 83 276 SI of Police (TSP) 33 - 33 Total 688 281 969

All interested applicants can access the notification and apply for the SI positions at tnusrbonline.org from March 20th and the last day to apply is April 19th, 2019. The date of written examination will be announced later after the application process is completed.

Interested application should have finished graduation from any recognised university and should be between the ages of 20 and 28 years to be eligible to apply. The upper age limit will be relaxed for candidates who are from reserved categories and for those applying through the departmental quota.

The open quota candidates will have go through an objective written exam for 70 marks and departmental quota candidates written exam will be for 85 marks. Open quota candidates who clear the written exam will appear for the PET and PMT stage of exam followed by Viva Voce. Departmental candidates are exempt from PET/PMT stage of the exam.

The notification can be accessed at the TNUSRB’s official website or candidates can click on this direct link to access it. More details on reservation criteria, departmental quota, educational qualification, age criteria, exam pattern, exam details are available in the notification.