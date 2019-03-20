National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the hall ticket for 5th Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) supplementary examination on its official website - dled.nios.ac.in. The examination is scheduled to be held from March 26th to 30th, 2019. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official site using their enrolment number and date of birth details on the hall ticket page.

This is a supplementary examination as mentioned for course code 501-505. Detailed exam schedule is available in the table below. The examinations will start from Tuesday next week and will go on till Saturday. The exam timing for all five papers is same and will be held in the afternoon session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Also here is the direct link to hall ticket page for candidates.

Subject code and Subject Date of exam Time of Exam 501 (Elementary Education in India) March 26th, 2019 2.30 pm-5.30pm 502 (Pedagogic Processes in Elementary Schools) March 27th, 2019 2.30 pm-5.30pm 503 (Learning Languages at Elementary Level) March 28th, 2019 2.30 pm-5.30pm 504 (Learning Mathematics at Elementary Level) March 29th, 2019 2.30 pm-5.30pm 505 (Learning Environmental studies at Primary Level) March 30th, 2019 2.30 pm-5.30pm

How to download 5th D.El.Ed hall ticket

Visit the NIOS official website - dled.nios.ac.in Click on ‘hall ticket for D.El.Ed supplementary examination’ link Alternatively here is the direct link Enter your enrolment number and DOB details and submit Download the hall ticket and carry the same to the examination centre.

The untrained in service teachers unsuccessful in the previous examination and registered for the 5th D.El.Ed (Special) examination can re-appear for the examination on above schedule. Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) programme is a specifically designed package for inservice untrained teachers working in primary/ upper primary schools of different states of the country. The programme has been developed by the Academic Department, NIOS on the initiative of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Govt. of India, keeping in view the NCF 2005, RTE 2009 and NCFTE 2010.