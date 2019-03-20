Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2019 scorecards are now available at the official site - gate.iitm.ac.in. The results for GATE 2019 were released on last Friday March 15th and now IIT, Madras, the organising authority for GATE this year, has made available the scorecards of qualified candidates. Candidates will have to use their registration/enrolment ID and log-in to view their scorecards.

While the scorecards were released today that is March 20th, candidates will be able to access the same till May 31st, 2019. “The official GATE 2019 Score Card can be downloaded from the GOAPS site between March 20, 2019 and May 31, 2019 by the qualified candidates only”, reads the official notice on GATE website. Additionally, GATE has made available the Exam Paper and Category wise qualifying marks for the exam and same can be accessed from the direct link here.

GATE 2019, which was conducted by IIT Madras, was held on February 2nd and 3rd and on February 9th and 10th in two sessions. GATE is a coveted national level postgraduate engineering entrance examination for admissions to courses offered by elite engineering and science institutions in India. The scores are used by multiple institutions for admissions purposes.

How to download GATE 2019 scorecard

Visit the official GATE website - gate.iitm.ac.in On the home page, under the Important Notices section, click on link after the qualified candidates scorecard. Alternatively here is the direct link Use your enrolment/registration ID and log-in to view your scorecard Save the same for future reference.

GATE scores are valid for 3 years, so scores of GATE 2019 will be valid until 2021 admissions. GATE exam is conducted on 24 subjects and candidates have to appear on any one of the subjects.