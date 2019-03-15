Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2019 examination result has been declared today, March 15, 2019. The result was expected to be declared on March 16th, according to the official notification, but has been declared today itself.

Candidates who appeared for the GATE 2019 examination can check their GATE scores at the official website, gate.iitm.ac.in.

GATE 2019, which was conducted by IIT Madras, was held on February 2nd and 3rd and on February 9th and 10th in two sessions. GATE is a coveted national level postgraduate engineering entrance examination for admissions to courses offered by elite engineering and science institutions in India. The scores are used by multiple institutions for admissions purposes.

How to check GATE 2019 scores:

1. Visit the GATE 2019 website.

2. Enter the Enrollment Number and Password and submit all the necessary details.

3. The candidates can access the score after logging in, which can be printed out for future reference.

GATE scores are valid for 3 years, so scores of GATE 2019 will be valid until 2021 admissions. GATE exam is conducted on 24 subjects and candidates have to appear on any one of the subjects.