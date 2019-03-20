Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has earlier notified about Assistant Administrative Officer recruitment for 2019 and online application process for the same began from March 2nd. While there are 590 vacancies on offer, the last date to apply for this recruitment drive is March 22. Interested candidates are hereby advised to not wait for the last minute rush and apply at the earliest. However, the Holi holiday which is tomorrow on March 21st will not affect the online application process.

As per the official notification released by LIC, applications were invited from eligible candidates for appointment to the post of Assistant Administrative Officer (Generalist/ IT/ Chartered Accountant/ Actuarial/ Rajbhasha). The AAO vacancies for all five types of position varies and a detailed breakup of category wise and position wise vacancies can be accessed by candidates from the notification linked here.

Please note that candidate should apply for one post only and applications made for more than one post by a candidate will render all his/her applications invalid. Applicants can visit the LIC India official site - licindia.in to start applying or alternatively click on this direct link here to visit the application page. First time applicants will first have to register and only then can they proceed to online application process.

While the last date to apply is March 22nd, candidates can download their submitted application till April 6th. The preliminary online examination itself has been tentatively scheduled for May 5th and 6th, 2019 and call letters for the same from April 22nd to 30th, 2019. The successful candidates from the prelims will then have to appear for online Main examination tentatively expected on June 28th, 2019.