BJP first list of Lok Sabha election candidates

  • The first list released on March 21st had names of 184 candidates for Lok Sabha elections.
  • PM Modi will contest from Varanasi and Amit Shah will be contesting from Gandhinagar.
  • Union Minister Smriti Irani again will be contesting against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi from Amethi, Uttar Pradesh.
  • The opposition’s Grand Alliance in Bihar is expected to announce the seat-sharing arrangement today, March 22nd.

EU allows UK to delay Brexit

  • The original Brexit deadline was March 29th but now the Britain could have until April 12th or March 22nd, 2019.
  • The EU decided to extended the deadline after a summit in Brussels.
  • The UK Parliament had rejected Prime Minister May’s Brexit deal on March 12th and had also narrowly defeated no-deal Brexit on March 13th.

Crashed Lion Air cockpit voice recorder data revealed

  • The voice recorder data reveals that the pilots were struggling to keep the plane’s nose from tilting dangerously downward.
  • The captain Bhavye Suneja handed over the control to the co-pilot and was searching the technical manual to identify the problem.
  • The Indonesian airline, Lion Air, had plunged into the Java Sea and 189 people on board were killed.
  • The Boeing 737 Max has been grounded by all countries after two aircraft of this model crashed within a span of few months.

Liquor prohibition in Mizorma from March 31st

  • Mizoram state passed the Mizoram Liquor Prohibition Bill 2019 banning the sale and consumption of alcohol.
  • The house passed the bill unanimously and the ban will be enforced from March 31st, 2019.
  • The ruling party in the state, Mizo National Front, had promised to ban alcohol in its election manifesto.