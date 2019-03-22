current affairs
Current affairs wrap of the day: March 22nd, 2019
BJP first list of Lok Sabha election candidates
- The first list released on March 21st had names of 184 candidates for Lok Sabha elections.
- PM Modi will contest from Varanasi and Amit Shah will be contesting from Gandhinagar.
- Union Minister Smriti Irani again will be contesting against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi from Amethi, Uttar Pradesh.
- The opposition’s Grand Alliance in Bihar is expected to announce the seat-sharing arrangement today, March 22nd.
EU allows UK to delay Brexit
- The original Brexit deadline was March 29th but now the Britain could have until April 12th or March 22nd, 2019.
- The EU decided to extended the deadline after a summit in Brussels.
- The UK Parliament had rejected Prime Minister May’s Brexit deal on March 12th and had also narrowly defeated no-deal Brexit on March 13th.
Crashed Lion Air cockpit voice recorder data revealed
- The voice recorder data reveals that the pilots were struggling to keep the plane’s nose from tilting dangerously downward.
- The captain Bhavye Suneja handed over the control to the co-pilot and was searching the technical manual to identify the problem.
- The Indonesian airline, Lion Air, had plunged into the Java Sea and 189 people on board were killed.
- The Boeing 737 Max has been grounded by all countries after two aircraft of this model crashed within a span of few months.
Liquor prohibition in Mizorma from March 31st
- Mizoram state passed the Mizoram Liquor Prohibition Bill 2019 banning the sale and consumption of alcohol.
- The house passed the bill unanimously and the ban will be enforced from March 31st, 2019.
- The ruling party in the state, Mizo National Front, had promised to ban alcohol in its election manifesto.