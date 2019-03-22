Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) released examination notification for recruitment under Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service on March 20th. The recruitment drive will be conducted to fill 65 Junior Time Scale positions. The last day to fill the application form is 6.00 pm on April 16th, 2018.

The preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 28th, 2019 and it will be conducted in 19 cities across India. All the candidates interested in applying for these positions can check the notification at upsc.gov.in and apply at upsconline.nic.in.

The notification released today aims to fill Junior Time Scale positions. The total number of vacancies for each service is as follow

Indian Economic Service: 14

Indian Statistical Service: 32

Eligibility Criteria

Indian Economic Service : The candidate must have obtained a Post-Graduate Degree in Economics/Applied Economics/Business Economics/Econometrics.

: The candidate must have obtained a Post-Graduate Degree in Economics/Applied Economics/Business Economics/Econometrics. Indian Statistical Service : The candidate must have obtained a Bachelor’s Degree with Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics as one of the subjects or a Master’s degree in Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics.

How to apply

Log in to UPSC Online Application website. Click on ‘Online Application for Various Examinations of UPSC’ Click on ‘Apply Now’ on the relevant post one wants to apply. Process the application and submit it. For future reference, take a print out of the submitted application.

The candidates can check on official notification at the official website under the ‘What’s New’ section. The official notification has details regarding the exam pattern, exam syllabus, recruitment process, reservation criteria, application process among others. Candidates are advised to go through the notification carefully before applying for the drive.