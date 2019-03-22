Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) released an examination notification on March 20th to fill 79 positions of Geologists, Geophysicists, Chemists for the Ministry of Mines and 27 Junior Hydrogeologists for the Ministry of Water Resources. The last date to fill the application form is April 16th, 2019. The examination will be held on June 28th in 19 cities across India.

The breakdown of the vacancies is as follows:

UPSC Geo-Scientists and Geologist 2019 vacancy: Department Name of the Position Number of Vacancy Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines) Geologist, Group A 50 Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines) Geophysicist, Group A 14 Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines) Chemist. Group A 15 Central Ground Water Board , Ministry of Water Resources Junior Hydrogeologists (Scientist B), Group A 27 Total 106

Eligibility Criteria

Geologists in Geological Survey of India : The candidate must have Master’s degree in Geological Science or Geology or Applied Geology or Geo-Exploration or Mineral Exploration or Engineering Geology or Marine Geology or Earth Science and Resource Management or Oceanography and Coastal Areas Studies or Petroleum Geosciences or Petroleum Exploration or Geochemistry or Geological Technology or Geophysical Technology

: The candidate must have Master’s degree in Geological Science or Geology or Applied Geology or Geo-Exploration or Mineral Exploration or Engineering Geology or Marine Geology or Earth Science and Resource Management or Oceanography and Coastal Areas Studies or Petroleum Geosciences or Petroleum Exploration or Geochemistry or Geological Technology or Geophysical Technology Geophysicist in Geological Survey of India : The applicant must have obtained M.Sc. in Physics or Applied Physics or M.Sc. (Geophysics) or Integrated M.Sc. (Exploration Geophysics) or M.Sc (Applied Geophysics) or M.Sc. (Marine Geophysics) Or M.Sc. (Tech.) (Applied Geophysics)

: The applicant must have obtained M.Sc. in Physics or Applied Physics or M.Sc. (Geophysics) or Integrated M.Sc. (Exploration Geophysics) or M.Sc (Applied Geophysics) or M.Sc. (Marine Geophysics) Or M.Sc. (Tech.) (Applied Geophysics) Chemists in Geological Survey of India : The candidate needs to have an M.Sc. in Chemistry or Applied Chemistry or Analytical Chemistry to be eligible for the position.

: The candidate needs to have an M.Sc. in Chemistry or Applied Chemistry or Analytical Chemistry to be eligible for the position. Junior Hydrogeologists in Central Ground Water Board: The candidate must have a Master’s degree in Geology or Applied Geology or Marine Geology or a Master’s degree in Hydrogeology.

How to apply for UPSC vacancies

Log in to UPSC Online Application website.

Click on ‘Online Application for Various Examinations of UPSC’

Click on ‘Apply Now’ on the relevant post one wants to apply.

Go through the application process and submit the application.

Candidates can take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

The recruitment notification can be accessed at the UPSC’s official website or can be accessed in this direct link. The candidates can get more details on the application process, reservation policy, policies on differently-abled persons, exam pattern, exam syllabus among others.