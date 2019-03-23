The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has declared the results for Administrative Officer recruitment on its website - newindia.co.in. A list of shortlisted candidates who have cleared the Main Phase II exam is available on the website and these candidates are now eligible for the next stage that is the Interviews.

The NIACL AO main examination was held on March 2nd, 2019 and results have been announced today. List of roll numbers of candidates provisionally shortlisted for interview is available on NIACL site and can be accessed from direct link here. In a separate notification released by NIACL, the company has confirmed that the interview call letters will be available on the website from March 28th.

‘The shortlisted candidates will be able to download interview call letters (bearing details of interview venue) from the Recruitment Section of Company’s website tentatively from 28.03.2019 onwards’, the notification released today says. A total of 980 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview stage and the interviews are scheduled in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata. The notification with list of selected candidates and their respective interview location along with date and timing is available here.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the Recruitment section of NIACL site for further details. Marks-sheet of candidates who haven’t been shortlisted for interview & cut-offs for Phase-II examination will be available on the website soon.

How to check you NIACL AO results

Visit the official site - newindia.co.in Head to the recruitment section on the home page Click on PDF that reads ‘list of short-listed candidates for AO recruitment’ Check for your roll number and you will be able to download interview call letters from recruitment section soon using the roll number

The New India Assurance Company Ltd had invited applications for recruitment of 312 Officer (Generalist & Specialists) in Scale I cadre positions.