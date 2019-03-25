Trump didn’t coordinate with Russia in 2016, Robert Mueller declares
Special counsel Robert Mueller did not find evidence that U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign “conspired or coordinated” with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election.
But while Mr. Mueller was categorical in ruling out criminal collusion, he was more circumspect on presidential obstruction of justice.
New Zealand terror attack note left at fire at California mosque
A note referencing the recent terrorist attacks in New Zealand was found at the scene of a possible arson fire at a Southern California mosque, police said.
Nobody was hurt, and members of the Islamic Center of Escondido were able to extinguish the small blaze before firefighters, officials said.
“Lots of Dead, Can’t Even Count”: Africa Cyclone Survivors Recount Horror
“It was very scary, we were running in all directions, the water was full of snakes,” recalls 39-year-old Otelea Jose after arriving from one of the areas worst hit by southern Africa’s deadly cyclone.
Authorities fear the toll will be more than 1,000 in one of the worst storms to hit southern Africa.
Buzi, home to nearly 120,000 people moved to higher ground fleeing the raging flood waters unleashed by powerful cyclone Idai 10 days ago.
Demanding new Brexit referendum, thousands take to London streets
EU supporters, calling on the government to give Britons a vote on the final Brexit deal, participate in the ‘People’s Vote’ march in central London.
Over hundreds of thousands of people march in central London to seek new Brexit referendum. The rally has been marked as one of the biggest anti- Brexit marches to demand another referendum.
Tyrannosaurus rex found in Canada in 1991 is world’s biggest
The towering Tyrannosaurus rex discovered in western Canada in 1991 is the world’s biggest, a team of paleontologists said Friday, following a decades-long process of reconstructing its skeleton.
While the giant carnivore’s skeleton was discovered in 1991, paleontologists spent more than a decade just removing the hard sandstone that covered its bones.