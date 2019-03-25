Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today released results for Specialist officer recruitment on its website - rbi.org.in. The central bank has released the marks sheet and cut off marks for the recruitment of Specialists in Grade ‘B’ -2018. Candidates can directly visit website and check their results for all six category of posts under Grade B and the successful applicants will be eligible for the interview round.

The result declared is for Grade B posts including finance, data analytics, risk modelling, forensic audit, professional copy editing and human resource management. After the interview stage, a final merit list will be announced and jobs will be granted based on it.

How to check RBI specialist Grade B results

Visit the RBI official site - rbi.org.in On the home page, click on ‘sections updated today’ link A new page will open with link Specialist Grade B results for six category of posts Click on your desired result link and proceed to enter your Receipt number, DOB details Submit and save the results for future reference

In order to check the candidates will have to choose the respective post they had given the written exam for and then proceed to enter the receipt number and date of birth details. Once the result appears candidates will have tally it with the cut off mark marks decided by the board at various stages of the recruitment process.