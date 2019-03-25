Institute of Distance Education under the Madras University, popularly known as UNOM, has declared the results December 2018 MBA examination on its official website - ideunom.ac.in. Alternatively candidates can also visit the UNOM website and navigate to distance education section on the University website - unom.ac.in. The results were announced today and candidates who have appeared for the December 2018 MBA examination under IDE UNOM can check their results now.

The examination was conducted in December 2018 for candidates who enrolled for MBA under UNOM’s distance education programme. The results are available now and can be accessed by candidates from this direct link here. Candidates will have to use their examination enrolment number and submit on the results page in order to view their scores.

How to check UNOM December 2018 MBA results

Visit Madras University official website - unom.ac.in Alternatively direct website of Institute of distance education under UNOM - ideunom.ac.in On the home page click on IDE-December 2018 MBA examination results link A new page will open, enter your enrolment and then submit Your respective result will appear, download the same for future reference

A dedicated website for this purpose was launched by UNOM and results are available on this website - egovernance.unom.ac.in. Madras University hosts 73 academic departments under 18 schools. More than 100 colleges and 52 research institutions are affiliated to the university. The university has six campuses in the city of Chennai.