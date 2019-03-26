Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has started the application process for 275 vacancies for various positions from today, March 26th, 2019. The candidates can check the official notification and apply for the positions at fssai.gov.in. The last day to apply for the recruitment drive is April 25th, 2019.

The vacancies are for 14 different positions, details of which can be accessed in the following table.

FSSAI 2019 Vacancy details Name of the Position Number of Vacancies Assistant Director (Pay Level-10) 5 Assistant Director (Technical) (Pay Level-10) 15 Technical Officer (Pay Level-7) 130 Central Food Safety Officer (Pay Level-7) 37 Administrative Officer (Pay Level-8) 2 Assistant (Pay Level-6) 34 Junior Assistant Grade-I (Pay Level-4) 7 Hindi Translator (Pay Level-6) 2 Personal Assistant (Pay Level-6) 25 Assistant Manager (IT) (Pay Level-7) 5 IT Assistant (Pay Level-6) 3 Deputy Manager (Pay Level-10) 6 Assistant Manager (Pay Level-7) 4 Total 275

The eligibility and qualification/desired qualification for each position is different and can be accessed in the official notification available in this link. The CBT exam for all the positions will be conducted in 140 cities across the country, the exam date of which will be announced at a later date.

All the positions require candidates to appear for a Computer-Based Test and a Written Examination. The role of Assistant Director, Assistant Director (Technical), Administrative Officer, and Deputy Manager will involve an Interview round as well, and the role of Personal Assistant will involve a Skill Test round.

How to apply for FSSAI 2019 recruitment:

Visit the official FSSAI website. Under ‘What’s New’ section, click on the Recruitment Advertisement uploaded on March 26th. Under Current Openings section of March 2019, click on ‘Apply Online’. Candidates are advised to go through the detailed advertisement before applying. Read the instructions carefully and complete the registration and application process. Take a print out of the submitted applications for future reference.

The candidates can find more details on the eligibility and qualification criteria, reservation policy, policy for differently-abled candidates, exam syllabus, exam pattern, modes of application, important dates among other in the official notification available in this link.