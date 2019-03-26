Bihar Sanskrit Shiksha Board has declared the 10th results for all semester for the year 2017 and 2018 today, March 26th, 2019. Times of India reports that the result were not declared for the past 2 years and now they have been declared together.

Students who had appeared for the exam can check the result at bssbpatna.com.

The report further states that the year 2017 witnessed a pass percentage of 55.84% which improved to 72% in the year 2018.

It should be also noted that the number of students who gave the exam had drastically decreased in the year 2018 compared to 2017.

In 2017, more than 37,500 students had appeared for the exam but in 2018 only around 12,700 students participated.

How to access BSSB result: