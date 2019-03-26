current affairs
Current affairs wrap of the day: March 26th, 2019
Kejriwal moves to SC for a larger bench to decide on tussle between state and centre
- The Delhi Government and Centre have been tussling over the control of services for the state of Delhi.
- In an earlier verdict, the Court had issued a split verdict and had referred the case to a larger bench.
- The tussle is regarding he Delhi government’s power to appoint and transfer civil servants.
- The bench looking into the matter will be headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.
Goyals steps down from Jet Airways Board of Directors
- Founder Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal resigned from the board of director position of the debt-ridden airline.
- An interim committee is scheduled to be set up to manage the operations of the airline and lenders will get to pick to members to the board.
- Jet Airways said in an exchange filing that the company would be received funding of Rs. 1500 crore from the lenders.
Rocket, allegedly fired from Gaza, injures seven Israelis near Tel Aviv
- Israeli military alleged that the rocket was fired from the Hamas-controlled region of Palestine.
- The rocket struck a village near Tel Aviv, and injured seven people.
- Prime Minister Netenyahu had to cut short his visit to United States to assess the situation back in Israel.
- Ten days ago, in a similar incident, two rockets were fired by Hamas at Tel Aviv.
DMK suspends Radha Ravi for his sexist comments against Nayanthara
- The actor and DMK member made the comment at the trailer launch of the film Kolaiyuthir Kaalam in which Nayanthara is playing a role.
- Ravi commented on Nayanthara’s past roles of playing as a goddess and also commented on Pollachi rape case.
- The party said that the actor has breached the party discipline and is acting in a manner that brings disrepute to the party.