Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the answer keys for the Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted, Group-B Preliminary Examination 2019 on March 26th, 2019. The candidates who had appeared for the preliminary examination can check the official website, mpsc.gov.in, to access the answer keys.

The MPSC has also released a notification stating that the candidates can raise objections against the answers in the answer keys. The objections can be filed on or before April 2nd and the prescribed format and instructions mentioned in the notification has to be followed. The notification can be accessed in this link.

The link to access the answer keys can be found at the official website under the ‘Latest Update’ section. Alternatively, candidates can click on this direct link to access the answer keys. The answer keys for both the papers and all the four sets are available in this link.

MPSC had conducted the preliminary examination for the recruitment under the Maharashtra Subordinate Services Non-Gazetted, Group-B vacancies on March 24th, 2019. The notification for the recruitment was released in January 2019. All the candidates who clear the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for the Main exam.