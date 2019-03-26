Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has released the admit card for the entrance exam for select undergraduate programme offered by the university today. The admit card for the entrance exam for BCom (Hons), BA (Hons), and BSc (Hons) are available now. All the candidates can download the admit card from the AMU exam website, amucontrollerexams.com.

The University will be conducting the exams for all the above-mentioned courses on April 7th, 2019. The exam for the BSc and BCom will begin at 10.00 am and the exam for the BSc is scheduled to begin at 4.00 pm.

It should be also noted that the university has revised the schedule for entrance exam that are being conducted for other courses due to the general election schedule. The revised schedule for other exams can be accessed in this link.

How to download AMU 2019 entrance exam admit card:

Visit the AMU’s official exam website. Click at the sliding notification for admit card at the top of the home page. Alternatively, click on this direct link to access the admit card page. Enter the required details and click on ‘Download Admit Card’. The admit card will be displayed which can be printed out.

The admit card for the school entrance tests are also available which can be downloaded from this link. The School Admit Card for Class IX General and Class IX Foreign National/NRI are available.