Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has activated the link for candidates to check the application status for the recruitment of 2018 Junior Engineer (JE) position. The candidates who have applied for the RRB JE 2018 recruitment can check if their application status has been approved and see if any correction needs to be made. The link to check the status can be accessed at the regional RRB websites.

The RRB had released the notification in December 2018 and conducted the application drive in the month of January 2019 for 13,487 vacancies. Bulk of the vacancy is for the position of Junior Engineers (JE) with 12,844 positions followed by Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant with 387 vacancies, Depot Material Superintendent with 227 vacancies and Junior Engineer (Information Technology) with 29 vacancies.

Candidates can check the RRB 2018 Application status at the respective RRB regional websites, which can be accessed in this direct link. Click on the relevant RRB regional link to check the status.

The link to reach the page are avaialble at all RRB regional websites, which are as follows:

RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in

RRB Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

RRB Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

RRB Ahmedabad: www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

RRB Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in

RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in

RRB Bhubaneshwar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in

RRB Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in

RRB Gorakhpur: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org

RRB Thiruvananthapuram: rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

Candidates need to find the RRB JE application window in respective websites where the link to check the application status will be available. Feed in the relevant data after clicking on the link to check the status.

Candidates will have to go through two stages of computer-based tests followed by a round for document verification and a round for medical examination. The details of exam dates will be available in the near future.