Visvesvarya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi, has released the results for MBA programme offered at the university on March 26th, 2019.

The result for the 2nd and 4th semester examination were declared today at 7.50 pm.

All candidates who had appeared for the exams can check the website, result.vtu.ac.in, to access the result.

The process to apply for revaluation for various exams can also be accessed in the page. It should be noted that the links for revaluation are different for Belagavi, Kalaburagi, and Mysuru Region and for Bengaluru Region.

How to check VTU MBA 2nd and 4th semester result: