Huawei Mobile division on Tuesday launched two flagship phones at an event in Paris. The two premium smartphones are - P30 Pro and P30 from Huawei P-series of handsets. What stands out about the new smartphones is their camera capabilities with SuperSpectrum sensor, an optical zoom lens, and a new time-of-flight (ToF). While P30 Pro comes with a quad camera setup, both smartphones are powered by 7nm manufacturing process-based octa-core Kirin 980 SoC, Huawei’s most advanced chipset.

The Chinese giant at the launch event unveiled the prices for European market. P30 has been priced starting at EUR 799, whereas the P30 Pro pricing starts at EUR 999 for the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage model. However, the P30 Pro is being offered in two more storage variants that 256GB storage variant at EUR 1099 and EUR 1,249 512GB storage option. But Huawei has not yet revealed any details about the launch of new devices in the Indian market.

On the other hand, Amazon India has already listed P30 Pro and P30 for unspecified launch in India. So it can be safely presumed that the new smartphones will arrive at the Indian shores soon. The Huawei P30 and P30 Pro will be released in Black, and four new gradient finishes — Amber Sunrise, Aurora, Breathing Crystal, and Pearl White.

Now coming to the dynamic features on board, Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro are its “most advanced camera smartphones to date,” Huawei said at the event, Gadget360 reported. Both phones sport almost bezel-less front with dewdrop notches. The notches, half circle shaped, are similar to ones seen on Vivo smartphones. Underneath the display panels, Huawei has also included in-display fingerprint sensors.

Specifications

The Huawei P30 Pro features a 6.47-inch full-HD+ while the P30 comes with 6.1-inch full-HD+. Both get OLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Both handsets are powered by 7nm manufacturing process-based octa-core Kirin 980 SoC with Mali-G76 GPU. In addition to eight CPU cores, the Kirin 980 also packs two neural processing units (NPUs) to help in machine learning tasks, including faster image recognition.

On the battery and charging front, Huawei has equipped P30 with a 3,650mAh battery, whereas the Huawei P30 Pro includes a 4,200mAh battery and has an IP68-certified build. The Huawei P30 Pro also has wireless charging support and comes with a reverse wireless charging technology. Both phones also support Huawei’s 40W super charge technology.

Without a doubt, cameras on the new P-Series handsets are the USP. Huawei has added a quad-camera setup on the P30 Pro, which houses a 40-megapixel primary camera with 1/1.7-inch Huawei SuperSpectrum Sensor, a 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle secondary camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto camera and a Time-of-Flight (TOF) camera.

The Huawei P30, on the other hand, is missing the ToF camera and instead has a 40-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. The secondary sensor is comparatively less powerful which is a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and an 8-megapixel sensor along with a telephoto lens. The Huawei P30 Laser Transmitter and Laser Receiver for an enhanced focus and an LED flash.

For selfies, the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro both feature a 32-megapixel front snapper . The phones also have AI HDR+ to optimise overexposed and backlit selfies.