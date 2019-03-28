Madhya Pradesh Department of Medical Education (DME) has released the merit lists for NEET PG Counselling 2019 on its official site - dme.mponline.gov.in. DME has published two separate lists for combined PG counselling for MDS and MD, MS and Diploma courses. Candidates who have applied for the MP state combined PG counselling NEET 2019 can now visit the DME site and check the merit lists.

So overall merit list for the MS, MS and Diploma applicants contains names of 1,959 candidates who are eligible for counselling. On the other hand, 330 applicants have been shortlisted for MDS counselling 2019. Direct PDF links for both MDS and MD, MS and Diploma have been provided below.

Merit List of MP State Combined PG Counselling NEET (MD/MS/Diploma) - 2019

Merit List of MP State Combined PG Counselling NEET (MDS) - 2019

Candidates who have been shortlisted in the both the merit lists will have to complete the choice filling and choice locking for the first round seat allotment. The choice filling for MS, MD and Diploma candidates is tentatively scheduled from March 28th to April 1st, 2019. This is a five day window and hence candidates are advised to complete this as early as possible.

On the other hand, choice filling for MDS candidates is expected to begin, as per the tentative schedule, from April 2nd to 8th, 2019. Result for the first round seat allotment is expected on April 12th, while the results for MS, MD and Diploma counselling will be released earlier on April 5th.