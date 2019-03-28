Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has started declaring the 2018 Group D Physical Efficiency test results or PET. Few RRC websites have started hosting the PET result and candidates can check the result at the below-mentioned websites. The remaining regions are expected to declare the PET result soon.

The candidates who have cleared the PET stage of the recruitment will now appear for the document verification round after which final appointment will be provided. The RRB is conducting the recruitment drive for more than 60 thousand vacancies and the notification was released in the month of February 2018.

Here is the direct link to access the PET result for various regions which have declared:

RRC Chennai (South Railways): Direct Link

RRC Mumbai (Central Railways): Direct Link

RRC Bhubhaneshwar (Eastern Central Railways): Direct Link

RRC Secunderabad (South Central Railways): Direct Link 1 (For PET Conducted on March 26th) ; Direct Link 2 (For PET Conducted on March 25th)

Some links will take the candidates to the log-in page where they can access the details of the result and download the admit card for the next stage. RRC South Central will open the PDF page with details of all the candidates who have cleared the exam.

The stage 1 exam for the Group D recruitment was conducted from September 2018 to December 2018 in which around 1.8 crore candidates had participated. The stage 1 exam result was released in the first week of March and the PET exams were conducted at different schedules for different regions.