Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has activated the link to apply for the vacancies for Computer Programmer and Computer Operator from March 28th, 2019. Candidates can access the detailed notification and apply for the positions at the official website of UPPSC, uppsc.up.nic.in.

The last day to register for the recruitment drive is April 24th, 2019 and the last day to fulfill the application process is April 28th, 2019.

There are a total number of 16 vacancies for which the application is invited. There is one post of Programmer in State Agriculture Production, Mandi Parishad, one Post of Programmer grade-I in finance (Income-expenditure) department, one Post of Programmer grade-II in Agriculture statistical and crop policy, and 13 posts of Computer operator grade-B in U.P. Public Service Commission.

Minimum qualification and desired qualification for each position is different and candidates can access the information in the official notification. The candidates must be at least 21 years old and should not be above 40 years with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from reserved categories.

How to apply for UPPSC 2019 Computer Programmer/Operator position: