Telangana State - State Eligibility Test (TS-SET) 2019 application process has begun from March 27th, 2019. The TS-SET exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of the candidates to apply for the role of Assistant Professor in the universities situated in the state of Telangana. All the candidates who are interested in applying for the exam can do so at telanganaset.org.

TS-SET 2019 exam is being conducted by the Osmania University. The last day to apply without a late fees is April 26th, 2019. However, candidates can apply until May 24th with late fees. Candidates who apply after April 26th before May 4th will pay a late fee of Rs. 1500/- and those who apply before May 14th will pay a late fee of Rs. 2000/-. The candidates who apply after May 14th will pay a late fees of Rs. 3000/-.

Osmania University will conduct the TS-SET 2019 examination on July 5th, July 6th, and July 8th. The admit card for the exam will be available for download on May 25th, 2019.

TS-SET 2019 exam will consist of two papers for a total duration of 3 hours. Paper I will carry 100 marks and will have 50 objective-type questions intended to assess the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate. Paper II will carry 100 questions for 200 marks and will be based on the subject selected by the candidate. The exam will be conducted at 10 cities throughout the state.

The candidates can apply for the TS-SET 2019 examination at the official website. Candidates can click on the direct link to access the application page. Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification and eligibility criteria before proceeding with the application process.