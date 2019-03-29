Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Staff Commission (UPSSSC) has released the Physical Eligibility Test (PET) for the 2018 Regional Youth Welfare and Physical Trainer recruitment on March 29th, 2019.

The candidates who have cleared the written exam for the above-mentioned recruitment can download the PET admit card from the official website, upsssc.gov.in.

The Commission will be conducting the PET exam for the Kshetriya Yuva Kalyan Adhikari and Physical Trainer recruitment from April 6th to April 8th, 2019.

The result for the written exam for the recruitment was released in February 2019 and now the PET will be conducted for all the candidates who have cleared the exam.

How to download the UPSSSC PET admit card:

Visit the UPSSSC website. Under ‘News and Alerts’ section, click on the link to download the admit card for the PET exam. Enter all the required details and click on ‘Download Admit Card’ button. The admit card will get downloaded which can be printed out.

The Commission is conducting the recruitment process to fill out 728 vacancies, of which 680 vacancies are for the role of Regional Youth Welfare Officer and 40 for Physical Trainers.

The notification for the admit card can be downloaded from the Notice Board section of the official website which will have all the relevant instructions for the candidates participating in the PET exam.