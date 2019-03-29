Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued admit card for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (I) (NDA/NA) 2019 recruitment drive today, March 29th, 2019. All the candidates who have registered to appear for the examination can download the admit card from the upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC will be conducting the NDA, NA (I) 2019 examination on April 21st, 2019. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 342 position for NDA (208 for Army, 42 for Navy and 92 for Air Force) and 50 positions for NA.

How to download UPSC NDA, NA admit card:

Visit the UPSC official website. Click on the link to download the admit card from the ‘What’s New’ section. Click on the link under the ‘Link’ column against the NDA, NA (I) advertisement. The UPSC admit card portal will open where candidates need to click on the link under the ‘Download e-Admit Card’ column. Read the instruction carefully, register your understanding and click on ‘Yes’. Direct link here. Select the relevant way one wants to search the admit card, feed in the necessary information and submit it. The admit card will appear which can be downloaded and printed out.

UPSC had released the notification for the recruitment of NDA/NA 2019 on January 9th, 2019 and the application process went on until February 4th, 2019. The candidates had an option to withdraw their application, the link for which was activated on February 8th and the last day was February 14th,