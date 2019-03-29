SC directs disclosure of criminal antecedents of election candidates
Supreme Court on Friday asked the Election Commission to make it mandatory for the candidates contesting polls to declare their criminal antecedents in the nomination paper.
The apex court, in its September 2018 order, had summarised that candidates contesting polls and the political parties should repeatedly advertise their criminal antecedents in print and electronic media after filing nomination papers.
“India Has Long Way To Go”: US Experts On Space Security After ASAT Test
Prominent American experts have said that India has a long way to go when it comes to ensuring space security after it successfully test-fired an anti-satellite missile by shooting down a live satellite.
In New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the test was done in the lower atmosphere to ensure there is no space debris.
The test made India the fourth country in the world after the US, Russia and China to acquire the strategic capability to shoot down enemy satellites.
Boeing Sued Over Ethiopian Airlines Crash As Political Woes Deepen
Boeing Co. was sued over claims that its 737 Max 8 isn’t safely designed, deepening the legal, political woes the planemaker faces.
After the FAA grounded the 737 Max jets in the days following the Ethiopia crash, the manufacturer said it still has “full confidence” in the plane.
Workers jump to their deaths as Bangladesh fire kills 19, many trapped
Images on social media showed intense flames and thick black smoke pouring out of the building, with panicked bystanders rushing in the crowded street below.
Desperate workers leaped to their deaths as a huge fire tore through a Dhaka office block Thursday.
At least 19 people have been killed and several others trapped. Six people died after jumping from the 22-floor building, officials said.