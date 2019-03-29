Chhattisgarh Vyapam has released the official notification for the entrance exam for admissions to BSc in Agriculture/Horticulture and Diploma in Animal Husbandry today, March 29th, 2019. The exams are called as PAT/PVPT and candidates can access the notification and apply for the same at the CGPEB’s official website, cgvyapam.choice.gov.in.

The CGPEB will conduct the entrance exam for admissions to above-mentioned courses on May 30th, 2019 from 10.00 am to 1.15 pm. The last day to apply for the exam is April 21st, 2019. The admit card for the exam is tentatively scheduled to be released on May 24th, 2019.

The candidates can apply for the examination by click on the relevant link on the home page of the official website. The new page will have details relevant to the CG PAT/PVPT examination such as official notification, important dates, syllabus, exam pattern among others. Candidates can go through all the details and click on online application link to fulfill the process.

The examination will be conducted at 27 cities throughout the state of Chhattisgarh. The details of all the centres is available in the notification. The application process for CG PET and PPT is also going through simultaneously and candidates can find relevant links for those at the official website.