Bihar State Education Board (BSEB) will be declaring the 12th class board exam results today, March 30th, 2019. An official press release released on March 29th stated the the results will be declared at 1.00 pm today at BSEB headquarters in Patna. The students can access the result at the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The press released said, “The result will be jointly announced by education department additional chief secretary RK Mahajan and Board Chairman Anand Kishor.” The evaluation process for the class 12th board exam was conducted from March 2nd to March 20th.

Times of India reports that the process of evaluation and tabulation work has been computerised and the information regarding all the students were automatically sent to to the headquarters. The process helped the board to declare the result almost 2 months ahead of last year.

The report added that the toppers in each stream were called to the BSEH headquarters for additional evaluation of their IQ and handwriting match so that any scope of cheating among the toppers can be excluded.

More than 13 lakh students had appeared for the class XII board exam this year at 1,339 examination centres. The exams were conducted from February 6th to February 16th, 2019 for all the three streams, that is Arts, Commerce, and Science.

In 2018, Bihar 12th exam results were declared on June 6th and the pass percentage of 53%. Last year around 12 lakh students had appeared for the examination. The delay in the release of results caused students problems with admissions to the colleges and keeping in mind the problems, the board has released the results earlier this year.