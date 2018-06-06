The 12th result of the 2018 Bihar board exams have been declared by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). The Intermediate (Class 12) results was released at 4.30pm today, June 6th, a day earlier than initially decided. Students who appeared for the Bihar 12th class exam 2018 can check their results online at biharboard.ac.in.

The Bihar board 12th results were declared at a press conference by the Chairman of Bihar Board Anand Kishore, along with the state Education Minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma and principal secretary of education department RK Mahajan, according to the Times of India.

Apparently, the 2018 Bihar 12th results were declared a day earlier so that students would be able to apply for admission to Delhi University, whose admission process ends tomorrow, June 7th.

How to check Bihar 12th results 2018

Log on to the Bihar board’s official website. Click on the link for the 12th class exam result. Enter the necessary details and click on submit. Your Bihar board 12th marks will be displayed. You can print them out for reference.

Around 12 lakh students appeared for the Bihar HSC 12th exam this year in around 1,400 centres in the state and the exam was conducted from February 6th to February 16th.