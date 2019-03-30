Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has declared the Kerala Teachers Eligibility Test (KTET) 2019 result today, March 30th, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the KTET 2019 examination can check the KTET website, ktet.kerala.gov.in, to access the result.

KTET 2019 examination was conducted in the month of February 2019. The exam for all four categories were conducted from February 2nd to February 6th. The result for all four papers have been declared now.

The notification for the KTET 2019 was released in December 2018 and the application process went on from December 22nd, 2018 to January 2nd, 2019.

How to check KTET 2019 result:

Visit the KTET official website. Click on the link to check the KTET January 2019 result. Alternatively, click on this direct link to check the result. Select the Category, Enter the Register Number and Date of Birth and click on ‘Check Results’. The result will be displayed which can be printed out for future reference.

KTET exam certifies the eligibility of candidates to teach at schools affiliated to Kerala education board. The KTET exam is divided into four categories, Category I for lower primary teachers, Category II for upper primary teachers, Category III for high school teachers, and Category IV for language and physical education teachers.