Industrial Development Bank of India Ltd. (IDBI) has released notifications for recruiting 920 Assistant Managers, Specialist Officers and Executives combined. The Bank has declared post-wise vacancies on its website - idbi.com. The online application process for all three posts will begin soon and candidates will have to apply on or before April 15th, which is also the last date for fee payment.

This recruitment drive includes 500 Assistant Manager vacancies and 300 Executive on Contract vacancies. Educational qualification for both the posts is same which is a Graduate degree from a recognized university. While the online application process is yet to begin, IDBI says that link for application will be made live shortly. The online test has been tentatively scheduled for May 16th and 17th for Executive and Assistant Manager posts respectively.

On the other hand, there are 120 Specialist Officer vacancies under Grade B, C, D and E. Notably there is varying post-wise eligibility criteria and educational requirement. Interested applicants can check the details about the vacancies and other information from this SO recruitment 2019 notification linked here. However, no tentative last date for application submission has been mentioned by IDBI for SO recruitment.

IDBI Specialist Officer selection process for all Grades viz ‘B’, ‘C’, ‘D’ and ‘E’ will comprise of preliminary screening based on the eligibility criteria, candidate’s qualifications, suitability/ experience, etc. submitted online. Only such candidates will be called for Group Discussion (GD) and/ or Personnel Interview (PI).

Candidates are advised to go through detailed advertisement for Assistant Manager and Executives on Contract before applying. The application link will be made available soon and hence interested individuals need to keep an eye on IDBI website for any updates.