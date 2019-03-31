Odisha Directorate of Teacher Education and SCERT will begin the application process for admissions to all Teacher Education courses offered in the state from tomorrow, April 1st.

The examination will be conducted for admission to courses such as D.El.Ed, B.Ed, B.P.Ed, and B.H.Ed, M.Ed, and M.Phil (Education) offered by colleges and institutions in the state of Odisha.

Candidates who wish to take admissions into any of the courses mentioned above in the state of Odisha can apply to participate in the entrance examination from tomorrow, April 1st, 2019. The application process will be conducted at the SCERT’s official website, scert.samsodisha.gov.in.

The last day to apply to participate in the exam is April 24th and the last day to pay the application fees is April 26th.

The SCERT will conduct the examination for various courses from May 15th to May 30th, 2019. The detailed timetable for the examination will be available at a later date. A total number of 84 institutes will conduct admissions through this process.

Candidates can access the intake capacity for various institution in the Information Brochure available on the website. Candidates can access the Information Brochure in this link. Information brochure for all the courses along with the examination syllabus is available in the link.