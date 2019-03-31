Mahrashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) has declared the MAH MBA/MMS CET 2019 result today, March 31st, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the common entrance examination can check the result at the official website, cetcell.mahcet.org.

The MAH had conducted the exam for admissions to MBA and MMC programmes offered in the state of Maharashtra on March 9th, 2019. The application process for the MAH MBA CET 2019 was done from January 10th to February 15th, 2019.

A total number of 102,851 candidates can check their scores now at the official website. Patrick D’Souza and Prapti Sanjay Shanbhag topped the merit list with a CET score of 164. Jose Augusto De Abreu came in second with a score of 163.

How to check 2019 MAH MBA/MMS CET scores:

Visit the MAH CET official website for MBA/MMS. Click on the link to check the result. Alternatively, click on the direct link to access the result PDF. The result PDF will open with scores for all the candidates.

The entrance exam is conducted for admissions to first year postgraduate technical courses in Management School (MBA, MMS, PGDM) 2019-20 in the state of Maharashtra. Based on the scores received, now the admission process for various colleges/institutions will begin.