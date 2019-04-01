SCERT Odisha has activated the link for candidates to apply for the examination for admissions to Teacher Education courses provided by various institutions and colleges in the state of Odisha. The admissions for 2019-20201 batches for B.Ed, D.El.Ed. B.H.Ed, B.P.Ed, M.Ed, and M.Phil (Education) courses will be done via this examination and counselling process.

All the information and brochure regarding the exam is available at the official website, scert.samsodisha.gov.in. The link to apply to appear for the exam has been activated in the website. Candidates can also find course-wise intake by various institution under the Information Brochure section of the website.

A total number of 84 institutions will be conducting admissions through the SCERT examination and counselling platform. The last day to apply to apply to appear for the examination is April 24th and the last day to pay application fees online is April 25th and offline is April 26th. The exam will be conducted from May 15th to May 30th, 2019.

How to apply for SCERT Odisha 2019 exam: