Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) has announced application extension for KIITEE 2019. Earlier the last date to apply online for the KIIT Entrance Exam was March 31st which has now been extended to April 10th. Candidates can apply online at KIIT website - kiit.ac.in. KIITEE 2019 is all India entrance examination conducted by KIIT, Bhubaneswar for admission into several courses offered by the institute in Humanities, Social Sciences, Engineering, Management and other streams.

As mentioned earlier, interested candidates can apply till April 10th, while the KIITEE 2019 examination is will be held from April 15th to 24th April 2019. Here is the direct link to apply KIITEE 2019. There are undergraduate, postgraduate and Ph.D. courses on offer at KIIT’s only permanent campus in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha.

How to apply for KIITEE 2019

Visit the KIIT official website - kiit.ac.in Click on KIITEE 2019 apply now link on the home page A new page will open, then click on the tab to apply online depending upon whether Resident applicant or International applicant Alternatively here is the direct link to apply online for Local applicants Choose your desired course or courses in valid combination and start the application process Complete the application and submit. Save the same for future reference.

Candidates are also informed that they can apply for multiple courses falling under ‘Valid combination of Courses’ provide by the institute. Moreover, they can also check the status of their application form online using their login credentials- application number and password mentioned on the application form itself. Further details about the entrance exam, syllabus, examination centres is available at KIIT website.