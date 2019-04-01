SRM Institute of Science and Technology has apparently extended the application submission deadline to April 20th, Times of India report says. Earlier the last date to apply for the common entrance examination 2019 was March 31st which now stands changed to April 20th. Interested individuals who wish to seek admission in SRM institutes for B.Tech course can now apply at SRM website - srmuniv.ac.in.

However candidates must please note that the official website of SRM has not been updated with the latest information about application extension for SRMJEE 2019. The website still states, ‘Fully submitted application will be kept open for editing, except email id and mobile no., during April 5th – April 10th, 2019 for SRMJEEE – B.Tech.

Moreover as per the earlier notification, computer based SRMJEE 2019 for B.Tech was expected to be held from April 15th to April 25th, 2019. So with the new update about deadline extension, the exam date is also likely to change. However, only an official confirmation on the SRM should clear the matter. So candidates are advised to wait for official update on the SRMJEE 2019.

How to apply for SRMJEE 2019

Visit the official SRM University website - srmuniv.ac.in On the home page, click on the tab that reads as SRMJEE 2019 (B.Tech) - Apply now You will be re-directed to a new page, new users will have to register first in order to apply Complete the application and submit exam fees online Submit all the required documents have to be uploaded as per specifications.

SRMJEE 2019 is all India common entrance examination conducted for admission to programmes offered in SRM IST Chennai, SRM University - Haryana Sonepat and SRM University - AP Amaravati.