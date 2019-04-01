Bihar Secondary Education Board (BSEB) might be declaring the 10th board result soon, according to multiple reports. The report says that the evaluation process is complete and toppers have been called to BSEB headquarters Patna to verify their IQ and to match their handwriting to avoid any cheating-related fiasco.

BSEB might be releasing the result within this week itself, according to the reports, but there is no official word on this. When the results are released, students can check them at the Bihar board’s official websites, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboard.ac.in.

A total number of 16.6 lakh students have given the 10th class board exam from the state of Bihar and the exams were conducted in the month of February.

In 2018, the 10th class result were released on June 26th, 2018 in which almost 69% students had managed to clear the exam. It seems like the board will be declaring the result almost 2 months ahead compared to last year.

The BSEB has already declared the result for the 12th class board exam on March 30th, 2019. The overall pass percentage for the 12th class board was 79.76%. In the Science stream 81.20% passed the exam, 93.2% in the Commerce stream, and in the Arts stream 76.5% students cleared the exam.