Bihar State Education Board (BSEB) has declared the 12th class board exam results today, March 30th, 2019. The press conference for the results announcement began at 2.30 pm today and results were announced by Bihar Education Minister. All the students who have appeared for this year’s examination can now access their result at the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The pass percentage this year is 79.76 percent which is an improvement of 26.81 percent point as compared to last year’s 52.95 percent.

Bihar Education Minister Krishna Nandan Prasad Verma, along with BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore and top officials of the Education Department, announced the results at a press conference. The pass percentage is 79.76 per cent this year. In the Science stream 81.20 per cent passed while in the Commerce 93.2 per cent students cleared the exam. Similarly, in the Arts stream, 76.5 per cent students have passed, Times of India reported.

How to check BSEB 12th board exam results 2019

Visit the official BSEB website - bsebssresult.com Or alternatively visit the other site - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in Click on the link for the 12th class exam result. Enter the necessary details and click on submit. Your Bihar board 12th marks will be displayed. Take print out of the result for future reference.

More than 13 lakh students had appeared for the class XII board exam this year at 1,339 examination centres. The exams were conducted from February 6th to February 16th, 2019 for all the three streams, that is Arts, Commerce, and Science.