The Council for Architecture (COA) has released the admit card for the first attempt for the NATA 2019 examination today, April 1st, 2019. All the candidates who have applied to appear in the exam can download the admit card from the official website, nata.in.

NATA exam scores are used for admissions to the first year of B.Arch degree. It is a national level exam and all admissions for B.Arch degree is done on the basis of NATA scores.

The first paper of NATA 2019 is scheduled to be conducted on April 14th, 2019. Students can give another attempt, which is scheduled to be conducted on July 7th.

How to download NATA 2019 exam admit card:

Visit the official NATA 2019 candidate portal. Click on the link (direct link) to download the admit card. Enter the Application Number and Password and click on ‘Login’. The admit card will appear which has to be printed out.

The NATA exam consists 200 marks and will be divided into two sessions. The first session of 60 minutes for 120 marks consists Mathematics and General Aptitude questions. The second session for 120 minutes and 80 marks is for architectural drawing.