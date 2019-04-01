BCECE ITICAT 2019 application process is underway and two more days are left for candidates to apply to appear for the ITICAT 2019 examination. Industrial Training Institute Competitive Admission Test (ITICAT) 2019 is conducted for admissions to all the ITI institutes in the state.

All the candidates who are interested in appearing for the exam but have not applied yet are suggested to do so as soon as possible at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

BCECE started the application process for the ITICAT 2019 on March 14th, 2019 and the last day to apply is April 3rd, 2019. The last day to pay the application fees is April 4th and on the same day the link to make corrections in the submitted applications will also get activated. The BCECE will be conducting the competitive exam on April 28th, 2019.

There are a total number of 25,168 seats for which the examination will be conducted of which 2,923 are for women ITI colleges. The exam will be conducted at multiple centres spread throughout the state of Bihar.

How to apply for ITICAT 2019 exam:

Visit the BCECE official website. Click on the ITICAT application form link available on the home page. A new page will open which will have links for brochure and application. Go through the brochure and then proceed with the application process. Register, apply, and make the necessary application fee payment and submit the application. One needs to take a print out of the application for future reference.

The candidates can access the information brochure at the official website or click on this direct link to access it. The list of all the important dates pertaining to the ITICAT 2019 is available in this link.