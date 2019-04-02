The online registration for the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) Class II admission begins today from April 2nd and will be available on KVS website - kvsangathan.nic.in till April 9. and the candidates can apply through the official website. On the other hand, the admission process for Class XI will only begin after the declaration of Class board results.

All the parents/guardians who wish to apply for Class II admission of their wards must remember that registrations for the Class II onwards, except Class XI, is subject to availability of vacancies in a particular class. The list of selected candidates in Class II onwards admissions will be declared on April 12th and the candidates who find place in the merit list have to complete the admission process within April 20th. Please note that admission process for Class II onward admissions, except class XI, will be closed on April 30, 2019.

For the students who wish to seek admission to Class XI should register online within 10 days from declaration of board results. The last date for Class XI admissions is July 7th, 2019. Students should note that if any of the dates happen to be a public holiday then the next day will be treated as the opening/closing date. Here is the direct link for schedule for admission at KVS 2019-2020.

There is a total of 1137 Kendriya Vidalayas across the country. The students will be shortlisted as per the priority category. While KV’s primarily cater to children of central government employees. Since the RTE Act, 2009 came into force, 25 percent seats are reserved for children from economically weaker sections and socially backward families under this Act.

On a separate note, KVS had earlier released the first merit list for Class I admissions and the second and third list are expected to be published on April 9th and April 23rd, 2019.