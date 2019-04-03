Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released the written exam result for the recruitment of 2018 Police Constable on Tuesday, April 2nd, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam for the Kerala Police Constable KAP II BATTALION - Thrissur can check the result at keralapsc.gov.in.

The PSC had conducted the examination for the recruitment on July 22nd, 2018 and now the results have been released. All the candidates who have cleared the exam are eligible to appear for the Physical Measurement and Physical Efficiency Test or better known as PMT/PET. The details of the PET/PMT will be released later at the official website.

How to check Kerala 2018 Constable written exam result: