Kerala KPSC releases 2018 Police Constable written exam result; check at keralapsc.gov.in
All the candidates who have cleared the examination are eligible to appear for the PET/PMT stage of the recruitment.
Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released the written exam result for the recruitment of 2018 Police Constable on Tuesday, April 2nd, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam for the Kerala Police Constable KAP II BATTALION - Thrissur can check the result at keralapsc.gov.in.
The PSC had conducted the examination for the recruitment on July 22nd, 2018 and now the results have been released. All the candidates who have cleared the exam are eligible to appear for the Physical Measurement and Physical Efficiency Test or better known as PMT/PET. The details of the PET/PMT will be released later at the official website.
How to check Kerala 2018 Constable written exam result:
- Visit the Kerala PSC website.
- Click on Latest Updates tab on the home page.
- Click on the ‘View’ or ‘Download’ link under the Police Constable 2018 result.
- The result PDF will get downloaded where roll number of all the candidates who have cleared the exam is mentioned.