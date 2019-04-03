Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is likely to announce the results for 1st, 2nd year Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 2019 around next week on its official website - bie.telangana.gov.in. While no official result declaration date has been announced by the board, the likelihood of results being released is based on last year’s result announcement timeline. Last year, the BIE Telangana had released the TS result for both Class 11 and Class 12 on April 13.

So if TSBIE is to continue the trend, the results should be expected anytime around April 13th. The results will be declared for both general and vocational IPE 2019 examination and can be checked by students on TS results site - results.cgg.gov.in. Candidates who have appeared for the examination held, as per the revised time table, from February 27 to March 18, 2019 for Inter first year and from February 28th for Inter 2nd year exam, can expect their results soon.

This year, around 4,36,621 candidates had taken part in the Inter first year exams. The number of students of Inter second year is almost the same, our earlier report had stated. IPE is being conducted since 1978-79 both at the end of 1st year course and at the end of 2nd year course. Earlier the Public Examination was only at the end of 2nd year.

The candidates are examined in Part-I English, Part-II Second Language and Part-III Group subjects for 500 marks in 1st year and 500 marks in 2nd year in Arts Group, and 470 marks in 1st year and 530 marks in 2nd year in MPC group, and 440 marks in 1st year and 560 Marks in 2nd year for the Bi.P.C. group.