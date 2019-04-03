CSIR UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) 2018 results have been declared today, April 3rd, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result at the officail website, csirhrdg.res.in. The fellowship of all the successful candidates is effective from July 1st, 2019.

The 2018 Joint CSIR-UGC was conducted on December 2018 by Council for Scientific and Industrial Research. CSIR-UGC exam is conducted for determining the eligibility for the candidate to be appointed as a lecturer in the fields of Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences.

How to check CSRI UGC NET 2018 result:

Visit the CSIR UGC NET 2018 website. Click on the Joint CSRI-UGC NET Exam Dec 2018 result link on the home page under ‘Publication’ column. Alternatively, one can click on this link to access the result page. A PDF will open which will have roll number of all the candidates who have cleared the exam.

CSIR conducting the 2018 UGC NET application process from September 25, 2018 and the last day to apply for the exam was October 15, 2018. The exam is conducted in two sessions, with the first sessions dedicated to Life Sciences and Physical Science and the second session for Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences.