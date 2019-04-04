National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit card for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination 2019 (NCHM JEE-2019) on its official website - ntanchm.nic.in. Candidates who had applied for the entrance test can now download their admit card directly from the website using their application number and password.

NCHM JEE is being conducted for admission to the B.Sc. (Hospitality & Hotel Administration) Course at the Institutes of Hotel Management affiliated to the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM&CT) for the Academic Year: 2019-20. There are over 8,000 undergraduate hotel management seats across 63 institutes for the year 2019-20 and NCHM has entrusted the responsibility of conducting the entrance test on NTA.

NCHM JEE 2019 will comprise of one computer based entrance to be conducted on April 27th that is Saturday. The exam will be held from morning 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. Candidates had the opportunity to apply for the Joint entrance examination between 15th January, 2019 to 15th March, 2019. Candidates whose applications were accepted can download their admit card from this direct link here.

How to download admit card for NCHM JEE 2019