Ban TikTok, It’s “Encouraging Pornography”: Madras HC To Centre
The centre has been asked by the Madras High Court to ban popular Chinese video app TikTok, saying it was “encouraging pornography”.
The Madras High Court, which has been hearing a petition against the app, on Wednesday said children who were using TikTok were vulnerable to exposure to sexual predators.
The petition was filed by a Madurai-based senior lawyer-cum-social activist Muthu Kumar citing pornography, cultural degradation, child abuse, suicides, he had requested the court to direct a ban on TikTok.
“NaMo TV Not A News Service,” Tata Sky CEO clarifies amid controversy
NaMo TV is “not a Hindi news service” but a special service via internet that does not need a government licence, DTH service provider Tata Sky clarified on Thursday.
Harit Nagpal, the CEO of Tata Sky, told NDTV that NaMo TV “does not fall into any genre” and the feed is “coming from the BJP via Internet”. “Special services do not need a license,” he added.
Boeing Successfully Tests 737 Max Anti-Stall Software With CEO in Flight
Boeing Co said on Wednesday its chief executive, Dennis Muilenburg, had joined a test flight on a 737 MAX 7 jetliner for a demonstration of updated MCAS anti-stall software.
The software is at the centre of investigations in the crash of Ethiopian Flight 302 last month and a Lion Air accident in Indonesia five months earlier.
During the test flight, the flight crew performed different scenarios to test failure conditions, Boeing said.
U.K.’s House of Commons approves Brexit delay law
The lower house of the British Parliament approved a legislation which would force PM Theresa May to seek a Brexit delay to prevent a potentially disorderly departure on April 12 without a deal.
The legislation, put forward by opposition Labour lawmaker Yvette Cooper, was rushed through all of its stages in the House of Commons in less than six hours.
RBI cuts key Interest Rate week before election, loans set to get cheaper
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points or 0.25 per cent to 6 per cent, in a widely expected move to propel the economy.
Four out of the six members of the Monetary Policy Committee voted in favour of a 25 basis points cut in repo rate.